In a shocking incident, an elderly woman was brutally beaten up on the streets of Kavi Nagar area in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad by unidentified men. According to reports, she had attempted to stop an eve-teasing attempt and objected to some youths making lewd comments on her daughter. Also Read - 'You Are Spreading Corona': Delhi's GTB Hospital Security Guard Beaten up by Neighbour
In a CCTV footage of the incident, the woman can be seen lying on the ground as a man repeatedly assaults her with his fists, and even hits her with a chair twice. A video of the entire incident has also gone viral on various social video platforms.
More shocking is the fact that the incident happened in full public view, but no none came to help the woman and they just stood there silently.
According to the Ghaziabad Police, accused Sunil Chaudhary has been arrested after the FIR was lodged by the complainant.The victim’s son alleged that Chaudhary was a repeat offender who earlier also assaulted many women.
“The man who attacked the woman was his neighbour. Earlier also, they had a tussle over certain things. The victim was provided medical treatment after we received the complaint. The investigation into the matter is underway,” said Abhishek Verma, SP Ghaziabad.
Police, however, claimed that the complaint does not mention any matter of eve-teasing. The woman had alleged that she was beaten up by some local youths in her complaint, the police said.
The woman has been admitted to a hospital where her condition was stated to be critical but stable.