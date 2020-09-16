In a shocking incident, an elderly woman was brutally beaten up on the streets of Kavi Nagar area in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad by unidentified men. According to reports, she had attempted to stop an eve-teasing attempt and objected to some youths making lewd comments on her daughter. Also Read - 'You Are Spreading Corona': Delhi's GTB Hospital Security Guard Beaten up by Neighbour

In a CCTV footage of the incident, the woman can be seen lying on the ground as a man repeatedly assaults her with his fists, and even hits her with a chair twice. A video of the entire incident has also gone viral on various social video platforms.

Watch the video here:

An elderly woman was brutally assaulted in Kavi Nagar area of #Ghaziabad after she raised her voice against the eve teasing of her daughter by the same man. pic.twitter.com/nOG7nxxhIY — Saurabh Trivedi (@saurabh3vedi) September 15, 2020

More shocking is the fact that the incident happened in full public view, but no none came to help the woman and they just stood there silently.

Dead society, people were watching those women are watching, workers were silently watching nobody did anything. Wake up people wake up otherwise you are next.

Hope she is fine.#thoo https://t.co/1imiRwveMv — Bae Rose Gaar (@theindguy) September 15, 2020

This's what u call Indian culture to stand surrounding & see the assaulter assaulting helpless & weak! Assaulting, mob lynching in public & in front of police is new normal in India. V r living in abhorrent atmosphere where there is no justice & security for life @IndiasMuslims https://t.co/98cQDJmNb5 — Irshad (@Irshad2204) September 15, 2020

Catch this cretin, reveal his identity and shame him till he's a social outcast. And this bystander syndrome will kill us all one day. No one stepped in to help as this lady was assaulted? https://t.co/wDyzRnrPJ7 — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) September 15, 2020

Oh my god! Ashamed of the people around watching this disgusting act. Someone please find and take action on the disgusting animal 🙏🏻 @Uppolice @myogiadityanath #Ghaziabad https://t.co/JZWOXFeuqU — 🌺Amrita🌺 (@Amrita764) September 15, 2020

Shame on the onlookers around watching this happening. I know it takes guts to raise voice and act but at least show some balls and don't you dare back off when and if it gets reported. @HTNoidaGzb #Patriarchy https://t.co/zmwBxhmPav — Jsah (@Jsah28598323) September 15, 2020

According to the Ghaziabad Police, accused Sunil Chaudhary has been arrested after the FIR was lodged by the complainant.The victim’s son alleged that Chaudhary was a repeat offender who earlier also assaulted many women.

“The man who attacked the woman was his neighbour. Earlier also, they had a tussle over certain things. The victim was provided medical treatment after we received the complaint. The investigation into the matter is underway,” said Abhishek Verma, SP Ghaziabad.

Police, however, claimed that the complaint does not mention any matter of eve-teasing. The woman had alleged that she was beaten up by some local youths in her complaint, the police said.

The woman has been admitted to a hospital where her condition was stated to be critical but stable.