There seems to be plenty of stories about snakes going around on social media nowadays, with the last one being a video about a man giving a King Cobra a bath. Well, another video has emerged and instead of a man, it involves an elderly lady doing the total opposite of what the former did. Also Read - You Could Have 'Normal Doubt', 'Metal Suspicion' From This Saudi Arabian Restaurant Menu

The video, which was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda, showed a petite lady, who looked quite elderly, holding on to the tail of what appears to be a King Cobra and dragging it across a walkway before flinging it into the jungle. Also Read - Warning! Do Not Try This at Home: Netizens Left Shocked as Man Casually Gives King Cobra a Bath

India is famous for its snakes and many are used to seeing them up close and personal, and for villagers especially it is nothing new. The video was liked by over 10,000 people and has been viewed over 161k times, and many have commended the elderly lady for her courage and the way she disposed of the deadly reptile.

She definitely knows what she is doing.Why dont you absorb such people into the wildlife protection mechanism- traditional handlers of snakes, bees, Bear etc. Why allow modern edu to be an entry barrier that ignores skills? — Rahul Swami (@swamiiii) May 26, 2020

Seems its not the first time that this granny has faced a cobra. 😁 Some people out of sheer panic start hitting the snakes but good this granny freed him in the wild. — Devika (@Dayweekaa) May 26, 2020

Granny has seen enough of these in her life to take them any more seriously😀 that’s attitude. — Utpal Bhowmick (@UtpalBhowmick16) May 26, 2020

Amazing action! No fear, no anger, no empathy. Just showing the cobra it’s place and just getting back to her work. Reminds me of our PM 🙏🙏🙏 — Mukesh.Saravana Kumar (@saravana_mukesh) May 26, 2020

The King Cobra is found in the forests from India through Southeast Asia and is very venomous. It will attack only when it is provoked or agitated and will avoid confrontation with humans when possible.