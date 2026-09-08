WATCH: ‘Fast & Furious’ race on Mumbai Coastal Road, Lamborghini, BMW caught speeding – Video Goes on Instagram, X

‘Fast & Furious’ Race On Mumbai Coastal Road: We all have seen and enjoyed ‘Fast & Furious’ movies showcasing high-performance cars racing with each other on roads and performing stunts. However, things we see in movies are fiction and we cannot perform those stunts on roads. Some sports cars, however, were seen speeding on the busy Mumbai Coastal Road. High-performance cars such as Lamborghinis and BMWs were caught speeding on the road. Another commuter recorded a video of the speeding cars and the video has gone viral on the internet.
MUMBAI : A group of luxury car drivers allegedly turned Mumbai’s Coastal Road tunnel into a racetrack, speeding and overtaking late at night. The viral footage prompted Marine Drive police to register a case over alleged traffic violations and lane misuse. pic.twitter.com/jXsPyiwVif
— indiainlast24hr (@indiain24hr) September 7, 2026
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