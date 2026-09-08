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  • WATCH: Fast & Furious race on Mumbai Coastal Road, Lamborghini, BMW caught speeding – Video Goes on Instagram, X

WATCH: ‘Fast & Furious’ race on Mumbai Coastal Road, Lamborghini, BMW caught speeding – Video Goes on Instagram, X

A video showing six to seven luxury cars allegedly racing along Mumbai’s coastal road has gone viral on social media.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: September 8, 2026, 12:22 PM IST
sports car race bmw lamborghini
WATCH: ‘Fast & Furious’ race on Mumbai Coastal Road, Lamborghini, BMW caught speeding – Video Goes on Instagram, X | Image: X

‘Fast & Furious’ Race On Mumbai Coastal Road: We all have seen and enjoyed ‘Fast & Furious’ movies showcasing high-performance cars racing with each other on roads and performing stunts. However, things we see in movies are fiction and we cannot perform those stunts on roads. Some sports cars, however, were seen speeding on the busy Mumbai Coastal Road. High-performance cars such as Lamborghinis and BMWs were caught speeding on the road. Another commuter recorded a video of the speeding cars and the video has gone viral on the internet.

Watch The Viral Video Here

Read more: WATCH: Jhansi man jumps 30 feet into dam for reel, ends up with both legs broken; Internet says 'Kya mila herogiri karke'

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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