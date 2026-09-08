WATCH: ‘Fast & Furious’ race on Mumbai Coastal Road, Lamborghini, BMW caught speeding – Video Goes on Instagram, X

A video showing six to seven luxury cars allegedly racing along Mumbai’s coastal road has gone viral on social media.

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WATCH: ‘Fast & Furious’ race on Mumbai Coastal Road, Lamborghini, BMW caught speeding – Video Goes on Instagram, X | Image: X

‘Fast & Furious’ Race On Mumbai Coastal Road: We all have seen and enjoyed ‘Fast & Furious’ movies showcasing high-performance cars racing with each other on roads and performing stunts. However, things we see in movies are fiction and we cannot perform those stunts on roads. Some sports cars, however, were seen speeding on the busy Mumbai Coastal Road. High-performance cars such as Lamborghinis and BMWs were caught speeding on the road. Another commuter recorded a video of the speeding cars and the video has gone viral on the internet.

Watch The Viral Video Here