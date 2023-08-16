Home

Watch: Fearless Telangana Woman Fights Off Armed Robber, Barehanded, During Home Invasion Bid

As the woman steps out to look outside, the robber pounced on her and tried to hit her with the iron rod, however, she manages to fight him off and after a brief struggle, forces him to flee.

Screengrab from video shared on X (formerly Twitter)

New Delhi: In a remarkable display of unfathomable bravery, a Telangana woman fought off a masked robber during a home invasion bid even as the attacker tried to assault her with an iron rod. The incident was captured on security cameras installed at the premises and the footage has gone viral on social media platforms.

The viral clip shows the masked attacker, armed with an iron rod, lying in wait to ambush the woman who came out of her house after the man reportedly rang her doorbell. As the woman approaches to look who was outside, the robber pounced on her and tried to hit her with the iron rod, however, while most people would have frozen in fear in such a dire situation, the woman manages to remain undeterred and after a brief struggle, forces the attacker to flee the scene.

When a masked man rang the bell and stood by stealthily to attack her on the head, just outside her home in #Sircilla #Telangana, this woman managed to not be paralysed by fear and instead fought him, forcing him to flee the spot; cctv visuals @rajannasircilla @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/YZkdBQrTVI — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) August 14, 2023

According to the police, the armed robber had barged into the woman’s house and hid in a dark corner with the intention of ambushing her. However, the woman valiantly fought him off and forced the attacker to flee after a brief encounter, IANS reported.

They said the incident took place at Vemulawada town in Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana early on Sunday and was captured on CCTV. The footage quickly went viral on social media sites with netizens hailing the brave woman’s valiant effort in fighting off the attacker.

As per local media reports, the woman was alarmed by the barking of her pet dog and stepped out into her courtyard where she was startled to find a masked man hiding in a corner, waiting to attack her.

Even before the woman could raise alarm, the robber tried to attack her with an iron rod. The woman dodged the assault and tried to run into house. He tried to assault her and in the process curtain fell down with the pull.

The woman bravely confronted the robber by holding the iron rod with both the hands. The pet dog continued barking and the woman also kept shouting to alert her neighbours.

The man tried to shut her mouth but his attempt was unsuccessful. Though the robber tried to attack her again, she refused to give up. Stiff resistance from the woman forced the thief to run away.

The woman later complained to police that the robber snatched a 7-gram gold chain from her.

(With IANS inputs)

