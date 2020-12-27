New Delhi: A female official of Maharashtra Security Force became a savior for a man recently after he collapsed and fell on a railway track. A quick action taken by official saved the man from being crushed under a train which arrived within seconds after he fell on the track. Also Read - India's First-Ever Driverless Train to Flag-Off From December 28

The incident occurred in one of the railway stations of Mumbai and the incident has been captured on the station's CCTV camera. The woman officer's quick act is being hailed online for risking her own life to save the man.

WATCH VIDEO HERE: