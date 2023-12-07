Home

Watch: Fire At Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express

An incident of fire was reported on Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express at Cuttack station on Thursday morning.

Cuttack: A minor fire incident was reported on the Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express on Thursday morning at Cuttack station. Fortunately, the fire was not major and was immediately brought under control by fire services personnel. However, the incident caused panic among the passengers of the train, who also hesitated to board the train after the incident.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

After the fire was brought under control, the train resumed its journey.

(Note this is a developing story and further details will be added.)

