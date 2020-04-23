New Delhi: Leading by example, President Ram Nath Kovind’s wife Savita Kovind on Wednesday stitched face masks at Shakti Haat in the President’s Estate as part of the fight against COVID-19. As per reports, these masks stitched by her will be distributed at various shelter homes of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board. Also Read - Coronavirus Red Zone: Check Full List of 89 Containment Areas in Delhi
Soon after, pictures and videos of the First Lady went viral on the internet, with people applauding her for the noble work and hailed it as ‘a beautiful gesture’. Also Read - With Noida-Delhi Border Sealed, Only Special Passes to Get Entry After COVID-19 Thermal Testing
In the picture, Savita Kovind can be seen covering her face with a red colour cloth mask while working on a sewing machine.
Here is a video in which is seen working diligently:
Appreciating the gesture, one user wrote,”India at its best! From common people to leaders everyone is fighting Covid-19. In India there are many people who have big heart. The First Lady Smt Savita Kovind doing her bit for the noble cause stitching face covers at ShaktiHaat. Kudos to you ma’am.”
Another wrote, ”I salute our First Lady, Smt Savita Kovind, who dedicated her time to stitch masks for the needy & set a worthy example of leadership in difficult times. I hope others emulate her work & help in whatever way they can to mitigate the danger posed by #COVIDー19”.
Here are other comments:
As per health experts, people should maintain social distancing and other preventive measures in addition to wearing face coverings. In the latest guideline, The Ministry of Home Affairs had also made it compulsory for everyone to wear face covers at work and in public spaces at all times.