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Watch: Foreign tourist creates ruckus in Varanasi, bites man inside house, tells police ‘go back’, viral video

According to the video posted on several X accounts, the foreign tourist suddenly began showing aggressive behavior, creating a massive ruckus on the crowded streets.

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Published: July 17, 2026, 11:02 AM IST
Watch: Foreign tourist creates ruckus in Varanasi, bites man inside house, tells police 'go back', viral video

Trending reel of the day: Videos of fights, stunts, and pranks often go viral across social media platforms. Although they get views instantly, some videos can also be disturbing and shocking. One such video is going viral across social media platforms, where an Italian national can be seen causing high drama and chaos in the narrow lanes of Varanasi. The Italian national reportedly went on a violent, uncontrolled rampage, leaving residents terrified and the police scrambling to bring the situation under control.

What is the viral video all about?

According to the video posted on several X accounts, the foreign tourist suddenly began showing aggressive behavior, creating a massive ruckus on the crowded streets. It is even alleged that the man forcibly broke into multiple residential homes, vandalizing property and throwing household items out into the open. The police were even alerted. Going by the reports, the Italian national even entered the home of an individual and bit him with his teeth. When the Italian man came to know about the arrival of the police, he started shouting, “Go back, go back.”

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Local police outposts were quickly alerted, but responding officers faced an incredibly difficult task. Video snippets and witness statements emerging from the scene highlighted the helplessness of the local police personnel, who struggled for a considerable amount of time to safely detain the agitated man without causing severe injury, given his extreme physical resistance.

According to the Zee News report, Deepu, who was bitten by the Italian national, stated that the foreign national started shouting and running at people. He even entered Deepu’s five-storey building and climbed the stairs. When Deepu tried to make him vacate, the man started shouting in Hindi.

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About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Chief Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in br ... Read More

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