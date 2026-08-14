Watch: Former Women naxals from Bastar walk ramp at Raipur event; Internet reacts

Former women Naxalites from Bastar walked the ramp alongside professional models at a National Handloom Day event in Raipur. Watch video here.

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Surrendered women Naxals steal show at fashion event in Raipur(Photo Credit: Screengrab from X@ANI)

Viral Video: In a powerful display of transformation and a new beginning, former women Naxalites from Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region traded the forests for the fashion ramp at a National Handloom Day programme in Raipur. The women, who once carried weapons during their time in the Naxal movement, walked the ramp and received loud applause, showcasing their change since surrendering and rejoining the mainstream.

The female models wore beautifully crafted handloom attires and glided confidently on the ramp as participants in the Tribal fashion show event. Just days ago, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met with Union Minister for Rural Development and Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan in New Delhi, along with Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, to request special relaxations in central infrastructure schemes to accelerate development in the state’s Bastar region.

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Watch Viral Video: Former women naxals from Bastar walk ramp at Raipur event

#WATCH | Raipur, Chhattisgarh: Former women Naxals, who once carried weapons in the dense forests of Bastar, walked the ramp to huge applause at a National Handloom Day event in Raipur after joining the mainstream. (07.08) https://t.co/BtUfHIUsHs pic.twitter.com/ClHzGcRWp1 — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2026

Speaking after the meeting, Chief Minister Sai highlighted that after decades of insurgency, Bastar has transitioned into a peaceful zone, creating an urgent need for robust road connectivity to integrate the region into mainstream development.

Talking to news agency ANI, Vishnu Deo Sai, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh said,” Today, accompanied by our state’s Deputy CM Vijay Sharma, we met with the Union Minister for Rural Development and Agriculture, Shivraj Singh Chouhan; officials were also present during the meeting. After 40-50 years, our Bastar region has finally become Naxal-free, and there is a great need for development there. Connectivity is crucial from a development perspective.”

When is National Handloom Day celebrated?

For the unversed, National Handloom Day is celebrated annually on August 7, 2026. It commemorates the launch of the Swadeshi Movement in 1905, which promoted indigenous goods and encouraged self-reliance. The occasion celebrates India’s weaving traditions and recognises the socio-economic and cultural contribution of handloom workers.

In 2026, the observance marks an important point in this journey. It reflects the growing relevance of handloom among contemporary consumers and its greater visibility in global markets. Over the centuries, weaving skills and techniques have been passed down from one generation to the next. These traditions have evolved through the distinctive practices of different regions across India. The institution of National Handloom Day in 2015 gave this long-standing heritage a dedicated national platform.

How have netizens reacted to the viral video?

The video has gone viral on social media, drawing significant attention from users. Several people have liked, shared and commented on the video, praising the former women Naxalites for their inspiring transformation. A user on X wrote, “Naxalbari To Naxalbaddies : The transformation is beautiful.” Another user commented,”Great change . I am sure she is liking the present role in society.” A third user wrote, “unbelievable scenes these!! could never imagine this happening a few years ago. Truest form of Empowerment.”

(With Inputs from news agency ANI)