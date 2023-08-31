Video Of A Fruit Vendor Teaching Her Kids On Roadside Goes Viral

Home

WATCH: Fruit Vendor Teaches Her Kids On Roadside Amid Work, Netizens Salute Her Efforts

A video of a woman who seems to be a fruit vendor shows her helping one of her kids with his studies by holding his hand as he writes something in the book.

Fruit vendor teaching her kids on roadside. (Image Credits: Twitter)

One never knows what they might come across on social media. Proving the same is a recent viral video that has taken the internet by storm. The clip that was shared on X (formerly Twitter) features a woman who looks like a fruit vendor. In the post, she can be seen taking time from her work and helping her two young children with their studies on the roadside. The post was captioned, “आज कैप्शन के लिये मेरे पास शब्द ही नहीं हैं..!!” which means, “Today, I do not have any words for the caption!!”

Fruit Vendor Teaches He Kids By The Roadside

As the 28-second clip opens, we can see a woman standing near her cart full of what seemed to be fruits. Soon, she walks towards her children seated on a cloth spread across the roadside. She sits beside one of her children and holds his hand, guiding him as the little one writes something in his book. We can also see the other kid occupied with a school supply. Aside from this, a book, some pencils, and a school bag can be witnessed in the video. As the clip is without audio, it is not known if she said something out loud while teaching her kid.

Check out the post below:

The viral video is a great reminder of the fact that some people have to work extremely hard for the basic things taken for granted by many. It is also a testimony that anything is possible with hard work and dedication.

Netizens React To Viral Video

As the clip was shared on the micro-blogging site, several netizens took to the comment section and penned appreciative comments for the fruit vendor. A twitter user wrote, “Padega India tabhi aage badhega India, kitni samjhdaar maa hai. Salute to this lady. [When Indians educate themselves only then will the country progress, what an intelligent mother she is. Salute to this lady.]”

Another cybercitizen penned, “No one can prevent them shinning later in life. They are already so. Notice she removes the chappal and walks on the tarpauline and sits to teach her kids. God bless them.”

The third comment read, “मेहनतकश लोग हमेशा कामयाब होते हैं!” (Hardworking people always succeed!)

A Twitter user also urged everyone to help them, “Help them in whatever way you can.”

The video has received more than 130 K views along with approximately 4,000 likes.

