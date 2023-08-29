WATCH: Giant 16-Feet Carpet Python Seen Crawling Across Australian Family’s Roof, Internet Stunned

Home

A monster python has been spotted slithering across the roof of a family's home and through treetops in their garden.

In a teeth-clenching footage that has been shared on social media, shows a giant 5-metre snake crawling across an Australian family’s roof and into a tree. One stunned family were in a state of shock after a monstrous, metres-long carpet python was spotted “doing parkour” in their very own Queensland backyard, gliding briskly through the treetops. The five-metre carpet python was filmed making its escape into the trees from the top of a house several metres above the ground.

The family, who were sitting down for lunch, recorded the snake moving from the roof of a house to a nearby tree. “They’re freaky aren’t they,” one woman can be heard saying. While the another said “He’s quite beautiful.” A child can also be heard crying as the huge reptile turns its head towards the onlookers.

Take a look at the video below

Normal things in Australia pic.twitter.com/KW3oN8zIwO — Levandov (@Levandov_2) August 27, 2023

Snake experts have said carpet pythons can scale trees due to their evenly distributed muscles, which hold them up.

Carpet pythons have 80 to 100 small teeth so a large one can absolutely cause damage if it gets a hold of you. A large majority of people who are bitten are either trying to kill or catch the animal themselves.

Snake Catcher Dan from the Sunshine Coast, who regularly encounters the reptiles, told Yahoo News Australia that it’s common to see snakes move in such a way. When spotted in trees, it may mean they’re hunting a bird or possum or trying to avoid being hunted themselves.

“Their muscles, distributed properly, hold them up,” he said. “They reach out for a strong point, then they use muscle and weight to hold themselves up before stretching out to the next spot.

Incidences of carpet pythons devouring domestic cats and dogs have been reported, although they are more likely to eat birds, lizards and small mammals.

