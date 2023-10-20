Home

Shocking: Watch Giant Python Rescued From Car Engine In Delhi

A video of a python hiding inside a Delhi resident's car has shocked people. The serpent was safely rescued the rescue team.

Huge python rescued in Delhi: A Delhi resident was in complete shock after a massive six-foot-long python was discovered lurking within the engine compartment of his car. This hair-raising incident took place in the Chittaranjan Park area of the national capital, leaving both the car owner and onlookers in shock. A video clip of the incident has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), capturing the attention of netizens.

In the clip, the giant serpent can be seen coiled up inside the car’s engine, a sight that would shock even the bravest individuals. The python is observed manoeuvring under the vehicle, skillfully locating and removing the reptile. A specialised team immediately reached the spot and started the rescue operation of the python.

Python Rescued From Car’s Engine: Watch Here

A 6-foot-long Python Rescued in Delhi. A massive python found an unexpected refuge in a car in South Delhi. The compassionate car owner reached out to Wildlife SOS for urgent assistance and a well-trained team swiftly arrived at the scene, working in coordination with the police… pic.twitter.com/gZcfJCNXvY — Wildlife SOS (@WildlifeSOS) October 16, 2023



In the clip, the team can be seen working tirelessly for more than 30 minutes to rescue the unwelcome guest from its automotive hideout. After minutes of painstaking effort, the serpent was successfully rescued from the car’s engine and safely handed over to the forest department.

