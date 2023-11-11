Watch: Glimpses Of Ayodhya’s Grand 'Shobha Yatra'

Home

Uttar Pradesh's Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh today flagged off the Shobha Yatra today. The Yatra featured actors portraying Lord Ram, Laxman, and Sita walking with the processions.

Ayodhya: Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh is ready to host a grand Deepotsav on Saturday, on the eve of Diwali. This evening, over 24 lakh diyas will adorn 51 ghats, illuminating the holy city. The Shobha Yatra, flagged off by Uttar Pradesh’s Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh earlier in the day, featured actors portraying Lord Ram, Laxman, and Sita walking with the processions.

