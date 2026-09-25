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  • WATCH: Golmaal 3 Panvel dialogue sparks clash as professor loses his cool, grabs students collar - Video viral

WATCH: Golmaal 3 ‘Panvel’ dialogue sparks clash as professor loses his cool, grabs student’s collar – Video viral

The viral video shows a Nirma University professor grabbing a student's collar over a 'Golmaal 3' movie ‘Panvel’ dialogue during Rajat Sood's show in Ahmedabad. Watch video.

Edited By: Joy Pillai
Published: September 25, 2026, 1:36 PM IST
viral video
WATCH: Golmaal 3 'Panvel' dialogue sparks clash as professor loses his cool, grabs student's collar - Video viral | Image: X

Viral Video: Smiles and laughter during a stand-up comedy event at a college in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad took a serious turn after a professor lost his cool and grabbed a student by the collar for heckling him. The incident reportedly took place during an event by stand-up comedian Rajat Sood at Nirma University. A video of the incident has gone viral on the internet like wildfire. In the video clip, a furious professor can be seen calling the student on stage and grabbing him by the collar.


 

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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