WATCH: Golmaal 3 ‘Panvel’ dialogue sparks clash as professor loses his cool, grabs student’s collar – Video viral

Viral Video: Smiles and laughter during a stand-up comedy event at a college in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad took a serious turn after a professor lost his cool and grabbed a student by the collar for heckling him. The incident reportedly took place during an event by stand-up comedian Rajat Sood at Nirma University. A video of the incident has gone viral on the internet like wildfire. In the video clip, a furious professor can be seen calling the student on stage and grabbing him by the collar.
Nirma University, Ahmedabad : A student shouted, “Jaldi bol, Panvel nikalna hai.”
The professor called the student on stage and grabbed his collar.
The professor should have handled it more sensibly. Such interruptions and jokes can happen during events, and escalating the… pic.twitter.com/M6O8tKqoJU
— Neetu Khandelwal (@T_Investor_) September 24, 2026
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