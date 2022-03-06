New Delhi: Dance performances at weddings are always a fun-filled experience. In a video which has gone viral on social media showed a groom dancing with his mother-in-law for the bride.Also Read - IND vs SL Live Cricket Score 1st Test, Day 3 Latest Updates: India Enforce Follow-on; Ravindra Jadeja Picks 6th Wicket as Hosts Eye Big Win

The groom and his mother-in-law set the stage on fire while grooving to the 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahan' track from the movie 'Dil Chahta Hai'. The famous 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahan' melody was sung by Shaan and Kavita Krishnamurthy. The groom in black tuxedo looked dapper while his mother-in-law looked gorgeous in a silver-sequined black lehenga.

The video posted on Instagram showed the groom and his mother-in-law walking into the stage arm-in-arm and dancing in coordinated moves. “The cutest dance & song choice!! So brides – for the reception, we kept the dances to include the main family and a few cousins, intertwined with speeches. This allowed for more intimate and memorable performances. At the garba/sangeet is where we had more performances. Plus, the reception has a tight schedule and we wanted the open dance floor for as long as possible. By not having too many dances, each performance and song was well thought out and enjoyable for the guests and special for us 🤍🤍🤍 Choreo by: @morethanthumkas

@theweddingbrigade @bridestodayin @wedmegood #indianwedding #bollywooddance #lehengainspiration," read the caption of the post.

Watch the dance video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jully Patel (@just.jully)

The video has garned over 8.1 lakh views on Instagram and the comments section was filled with love for the adorable performance.