Happy Janmashtami: Watch Mangala Aarti Performed At Krishna Janmabhoomi, Temples Across Country

Janmashtami is celebrated by Krishna devotees every year across the country with religious zeal. This year, the festival falls on September 6 and 7.

Watch Mangala Aarti Performed At Krishna Janmabhoomi, Temples Across Country. | Photo: ANI X

New Delhi: Janmashtami, the festival that marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, is being celebrated by Krishna devotees every year across the country with religious zeal. This year, the festival falls on September 6 and 7. According to the Hindu calendar, the festival falls on the eighth day of the dark fortnight in the holy month of Bhadrapada. Devotees observe the day by visiting Lord Krishna temples, praying, and observing fasts. Lord Krishna followers flocked to Mathura’s Krishna Janmabhoomi temple and other temples across the country to attend the early morning Mangala aarti and seek blessings from the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu.

This year, Janmashtami will be observed on two consecutive days, September 6 and 7. According to Drik Panchang, the Nishita Puja time will be from 11:57 pm on September 6 to 12:42 am on September 7. Additionally, the Ashtami Tithi will commence at 3:37 pm on September 6 and conclude at 4:14 pm on September 7. The Rohini Nakshatra Tithi will be observed from 9:20 am on September 6 to 10:25 am on September 7.

Here are some early morning prayer visuals from prominent Krishna temples.

Mangala aarti performed at Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura, on the occasion of Janmashtami. | Watch

Devotees thronged Badrinath temple during the Janmashtami celebrations. | Watch

