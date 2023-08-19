Home

WATCH: ‘Hindustan Murdabad’ Slogans Raised During Tiranga Rally In UP’s Pratapgarh On I-Day, 15 Booked

Screengrab from video shared on X (formerly Twitter)

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh police has booked 15 people for allegedly raising anti-India slogans during a ‘Tiranga Rally’ in the state’s Pratapgarh district on Independence Day. According to reports, a motorcycle rally was carried out on August 15 during which anti-India slogans, including the vile slogan of ‘Hindustan Murdabad’ (death to India) was raised.

A purported video of the rally which has gone viral on social media platforms shows bike-borne men waving the national flag and initially raising pro-country slogans such as ‘Hindustan Zindabad’ (long live India), however, around midway in the clip, a man can clearly be heard loudly yelling ‘Hindustan Murdabad’ in a jeering tone while others can be heard laughing.

‘हिंदुस्तान मुर्दाबाद’ के नारे लगाने के आरोप में दीपक गुप्ता समेत 2 नामजद और 10-15 अज्ञात लोगों के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज. यूपी के प्रतापगढ़ में 15 अगस्त को निकाली गई थी तिरंगा यात्रा. pic.twitter.com/RYVguES1A0 — Utkarsh Singh (@UtkarshSingh_) August 18, 2023

In a statement, the Uttar Pradesh Police said they have taken cognizance of the incident and registered an FIR against the prime accused, identified as Deepak Singh, and 15 others under relevant sections of the law.

This is an emerging story. More details are awaited.

