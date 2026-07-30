Watch: How AI tracked elephant herd and helped avert human-wildlife conflict; IFS Officer shares video

The incident occurred at around 12:32 am when AI-enabled surveillance cameras detected a herd of elephants moving out of the forest towards a nearby village, as stated by Kaswan.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/viral/watch-how-ai-tracked-elephant-herd-and-helped-avert-human-wildlife-conflict-ifs-officer-shares-video-viral-trending-reel-8487921/ Copy

Artificial intelligence(AI) has made our lives easier as it solves our problems in minutes. Although AI has both advantages and disadvantages, it also depends on how the individual uses it. One such video is going viral across social media platforms; a short clip shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan highlights how artificial intelligence (AI) is helping forest officials track elephant movement and prevent human-elephant conflict. The AI-powered system enables authorities to respond quickly, ensuring the safety of both wildlife and nearby residents.

The incident occurred at around 12:32 am when AI-enabled surveillance cameras detected a herd of elephants moving out of the forest towards a nearby village, as stated by Kaswan. An automated alert was immediately sent to the Division Control Room, following which a rapid response team reached the spot within 15 minutes. The team monitored the herd and safely diverted it away from the village, preventing any conflict or damage.

Taking to X, the IFS Officer wrote,”At 12:32 AM in night, our AI-enabled surveillance cameras detected a herd of elephants moving from the forest boundary towards a nearby village. The alert was instantly relayed to the Division Control Room, and within 15 minutes, nearby stationed rapid response team reached the spot and safely checked the elephants’ movement, preventing a potential human-elephant conflict. This is a routine effort. Every night, our frontline staff respond to multiple such alerts and public calls , protecting both people and wildlife. Utilising tech to solve problems. This one very well recorded by camera.”