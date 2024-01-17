Home

WATCH: Hyderabad Caterer Prepares Over 1,250 KG Laddu For Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’

A Hyderabad caterer has prepared a massive laddu, weighing over 1,250 kilograms, as an offering at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

Ram Mandir Inauguration: As the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya draws near, people have found unique and innovative ways to showcase their love and devotion for Lord Ram. In Telangana’s Hyderabad, a caterer has prepared a massive laddu, weighing over 1,250 kilograms as an offering at the Ram Mandir.

Nagabhushan Reddy, who runs a catering business in Hyderabad, said that around 30 people worked continuously for 24 hours to prepare this laddu which weighs an astonishing 1,250 kgs.

“I own a catering service called Shree Ram Catering since 2000. When the Bhoomi Pooja of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple was happening, we thought to ourselves as to what offering can be given to Sri Ram. Later, we came up with the idea that from the day of the Bhoomi Pooja to the day of the temple opening, each day we’ll give 1Kg laddu,” Nagabhushan Reddy told news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: A man from Hyderabad prepares a Laddu weighing 1265 kg to offer at the Ayodhya Ram Temple. The laddu will be taken to Ayodhya from Hyderabad today in a refrigerated glass box. pic.twitter.com/JPricSOoHW — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

The gigantic laddu was stored in a refrigerated glass box as it began its journey to the temple town in Uttar Pradesh today.

“That’s how we have prepared this 1,265Kg laddu for the Mandir. We are taking this laddu as a Yatra from Hyderabad to Ayodhya in a refrigerated box. We are starting the journey from Hyderabad on January 17 and travelling by road. Around 30 people worked continuously for 24 hours to prepare this laddu. It took us 4 hours to just assemble the laddu here,” he added.

Local #BJP leader has made 1265 KGs Laddu ahead of #Ayodhya #RamMandir Pran Pratista. After Spl. Pooja at Tadbund Hanuman Mandir Laddu started its road journey to #Ayodhya. The Laddu will be kept at a Spl. Place in #Ayodhya #RamMandir during Pooja & later will be distributed.… pic.twitter.com/JyjTvRmWkv — Sowmith Yakkati (@sowmith7) January 17, 2024

The laddu was prepared by master confectioner, Dushasan.

“I feel very happy. This is the first time that I have such a huge work. We have done this with very much hard work. We have made this laddu such that it won’t get damaged anyway during travel,” said Dushasan.

Hyderabad man builds Ram Mandir replica car

On a similar note, a car designer in Hyderabad crafted a Ram Temple car which is an exact replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

Hyderabad-based Sudhakar Yadav, the owner of Sudha Cars Museum, has crafted this unique masterpiece which is essentially mobile van with a near-perfect replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir mounted atop the vehicle.

#Hyderabad man makes Sri #RamMandirCar Indian car designer Sudhakar Yadav, who owns #SudhaCars museum in #Hyderabad, the unique 'Wacky Car Museum’ displays that resemble everyday objects. This time he makes #SriRamMandir car, he will display at #Numaish .#AyodhyaRamTemple pic.twitter.com/2D9rAmYvgR — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) January 17, 2024

Talking to reporters, Yadav said he had been planning the Ram Temple replica car project for the past two since the ‘bhoomipujan’ ceremony of the hallowed grounds was conducted in 2020. He said that a team of 21 people, including 10 Muslim workers, worked on the project and special efforts were made to ensure every small details of the real temple was meticulously crafted on the replica.

Yadav plans to showcase his Ram temple replica car will be at the Exhibition Grounds from January 19 to February 15 and later take the temple on wheels to various villages in a bid to give people ‘darshan’ of Ayodhya Ram Mandir at their doorstep.

#WATCH | Telangana | In a unique blend of technology and art, Hyderabad-based Sudha Car Museum has crafted a mobile masterpiece – a model of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir mounted on a car. pic.twitter.com/TMRF2BSxiM — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

Ram Mandir consecration

Preparations are in full swing for the grand Ram temple opening, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will began January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22. The event has garnered significant attention, with several VVIP guests from India and abroad receiving invitations to participate in the auspicious occasion in Ayodhya.

More than 60,00 people are expected to attend the consecration ceremony.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.

(With inputs from agencies)

