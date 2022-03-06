New Delhi: There are certain things on internet that melts our hearts instantly. If there is anything we all love watching are those adorable baby videos. One such video which is rounds on the internet is the reaction of a young kid when she first sees his newborn baby sister for the first time.Also Read - Adorable Video Of Cat-Lover Bathing Cute Little Kitten Goes Viral

The video posted on Instagram showed a darling moment of a kid who meets his baby sister for the first time. His reaction is precious and will surely to make us smile and cry at the same time. In the video, the kid walks into a room where his newborn baby sister is being kept at the hospital. "I am seeing my baby sister," he quips. As he comes close to his baby sister, he pats her head and says, "You are so cute, baby. I love her".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good News Correspondent (@goodnewscorrespondent)

The video has gone viral on social media and people have called it “true love”. One user on Instagram commented,” That’s the true love at first sight😍❤️”

Another user commented, “Big brother is in love.”