Dussehra 2023: Watch Indian Air Force Conducts Dazzling Air Show In Mysuru
Residents of Mysuru witnessed air show at the Banni Mantap stadium in Mysuru. It featured an array of fighter planes along with light aircraft from the Indian Air Force.
Mysuru: Residents of Karnataka’s Mysuru city witnessed a dazzling air show conducted by the Indian Air Force at Banni Mantap stadium’s torchlight parade ground on the eve of Dussehra. Several people witnessed the amazing airshow, which featured an array of fighter planes along with light aircraft from the Indian Air Force.
Dussehra 2023: Watch Glimpses Of IAF’s Air Show Here
The Mysuru Dasara festival commenced on October 15 in the presence of prominent figures such as the renowned music director Hamsalekha, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy D K Shivakumar, other cabinet members, MP Pratap Simha, and MLAs.
