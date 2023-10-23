Home

Viral

Dussehra 2023: Watch Indian Air Force Conducts Dazzling Air Show In Mysuru

Dussehra 2023: Watch Indian Air Force Conducts Dazzling Air Show In Mysuru

Residents of Mysuru witnessed air show at the Banni Mantap stadium in Mysuru. It featured an array of fighter planes along with light aircraft from the Indian Air Force.

Watch Indian Air Force Conducts Dazzling Air Show In Mysuru. | Photo: ANI

Mysuru: Residents of Karnataka’s Mysuru city witnessed a dazzling air show conducted by the Indian Air Force at Banni Mantap stadium’s torchlight parade ground on the eve of Dussehra. Several people witnessed the amazing airshow, which featured an array of fighter planes along with light aircraft from the Indian Air Force.

Trending Now

Dussehra 2023: Watch Glimpses Of IAF’s Air Show Here

The Mysuru Dasara festival commenced on October 15 in the presence of prominent figures such as the renowned music director Hamsalekha, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy D K Shivakumar, other cabinet members, MP Pratap Simha, and MLAs.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES