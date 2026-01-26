Home

WATCH: Indian Army soldier sleeping in his camp amid bone-chilling snow; viral video here, internet says huge respect

A short video has gone viral depicting an Indian Army soldier who is lying under a blanket of snow.

For every nation, it is imperative to have a system of robust and vigilant security forces to defend its citizens, its territory, and its sovereignty: for India, the Indian Army is that solid pillar upon which the nation is able to build and develop. Not only does the Army assist with protecting the country from external threats by patrolling its borders, but when disasters or emergencies occur, the Army provides rapid assistance to the population affected in the best manner possible.

As a part of the force, the Indian Army is stationed on several different types of terrain, including snow-covered mountains, hot, barren desert, thick forests, and very active regions of high conflict, providing 24-hour a day, seven days a week support to the nation of India while also suffering extreme hardships.

In addition to protecting the nation from foreign aggression, the Indian Armed Forces serve as a keystone during national catastrophes. Soldiers come forward to protect human life and welfare through acts of humanitarian support during floods through emergency response, earthquakes through search and rescue, and pandemics through assistance.

On social media, a video has gone viral depicting an Indian Army soldier who is lying under a blanket of snow. This video has received tons of views and shines light on the difficult and often dangerous environments Indian soldiers endure at the post-high-altitude borders. This video has received plenty of praise and respect from the netizens for the hard work and determination put forth by the Indian Army members. Till now, the video has received 693k likes and over 10.3 k comments.

One user wrote, “Hail India ….. I can sleep peacefully because of you.” Another user wrote, “Huge respect for you sir our real hero’s.” “Proud of you …. Salute to all our soldiers they are the true sons of the soil,” a third user wrote.

