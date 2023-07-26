Home

Watch: India’s Anju Lauds Pakistan’s Scenic Beauty In Another Video With ‘Lover’ Nasrullah

The video filmed by a Pakistani vlogger, Noman Khan, shows Anju and Nasrullah wandering in the scenic region amid the backdrop of lush valleys and silvery streams.

Screengrab from the video shared on Twitter

New Delhi: Another video of Anju, a married Indian woman who recently travelled to Pakistan to meet her purported lover Nasrullah, surfaced on social media sites on Wednesday, showing the alleged cross-border lovebirds roaming in the picturesque valleys of Upper Dir district in Pakistan’s mountainous Khyber Pakhtunwa province.

The video filmed by a Pakistani vlogger, Noman Khan, shows the purported couple wandering in the scenic region amid the backdrop of lush valleys and silvery streams. Later in the video, Anju is heard lauding the beauty of the region and its people.

‘It’s so beautiful and peaceful’

A Pakistan-based twitter handle named Fazal Hadi Hassan shared the video with the caption: “#Anju ‘s thoughts about the area where she on her visit. #AnjuinPakistan while visiting tourist spots in #Dir #KhyberPakhtunkhwa #Pakistan .On other end, Seema Haider story, background and the message that went to #Pakistanis & #indian people. #IndoPak love stories, eastern values, culture and religious perspective is big. #AnjuNasrullahLoveStory #simahaidar #Sima #India.”

“It’s a great feeling. It’s so serene and peaceful here and I am enjoying every moment. There are no restrictions here, everything is so peaceful and quiet here,” Anju is heard saying in the video.

Married or not?

Earlier, on Tuesday, reports from Pakistan-based news outlets surfaced claiming that Anju had converted to Islam, taken the name Fatima, and married Nasrullah. However, later in the day, Anju—who is already married and mother to two young children, released a video on social media sites, trashing rumors of her alleged marriage to Nasrullah.

In the video, Anju, with Nasrullah sitting beside her on a couch, is heard claiming that reports of her marriage to her Facebook friends are rumors and she is merely here (in Pakistan) to visit Nasrullah and his family and also for sightseeing.

“I have travelled here legally like other tourists do. We did not get married, those are only rumors. I am coming back to India soon,” Anju is heard saying in the video.

In the video, Anju had said that the news of her marriage with Nasrullah is false.

Now there is news that #Anju has converted to Islam and marr!ed Nasrullah.#AnjuinPakistan #AnjuNasrullah pic.twitter.com/OsKUkhzhBj — Bharat Ojha🗨 (@Bharatojha03) July 25, 2023

In an interview, Nasrullah also denied “false rumours” of him and Anju being married, as was reported earlier. He also refuted claims that Anju had converted to Islam and said that she was following her own religion as before.

Anju becomes Fatima?

On Tuesday, a report said that Anju married, 29-year-old Nasrullah, converted to Islam before and has taken the name Fatima.

4 days ago, 35-year-old Anju, who came from India, got married to 29-year-old Naseerullah from the village of Deer Bala. After accepting Islam, she changed her name to Fatima.#Anju #AnjuNasrullah pic.twitter.com/Z82CWUghmt — Siddhant Anand (@JournoSiddhant) July 25, 2023

Professionally shot videos shared by Pakistan-based twitter handles showed Anju and Nasrullah holding hands and roaming around in the picturesque valley of Pakistan’s Upper Dir district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Video: Indian girl #Anju with her Pakistani friend Nasrullah Khan in his home district Dir pic.twitter.com/jJJaCmxq1U — Naimat Khan (@NKMalazai) July 25, 2023

However, Anju later denied these claims and clarified that the videos were filmed by a famous vlogger who documented her sightseeing tour in the picturesque valleys of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Anju (34), was born in Kailor village in Uttar Pradesh and lived in Alwar district of Rajasthan. She and Pakistani national Nasrullah, 29, became friends on Facebook in 2019. Anju has travelled to Upper Dir district in the tribal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on a valid Pakistani visa to meet Nasrullah.

Anju’s story shares eerie similarities with that of Seema Haider, a Pakistani mother of four who recently entered illegally into India via Nepal along with her four kids to marry Sachin Meena, a 22-year-old Uttar Pradesh resident she befriended and fell in love with while playing popular online shooter PUBG.

