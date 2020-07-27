In a disturbing video that’s going viral on social media, Sakshi Sharma, an animal activist from Indore’s Tilak Nagar has alleged mental harassment by cops and locals. In the 9-minute-long video, a distraught Sakshi has alleged that she and her 40 stray dogs whom she fosters, are being targeted by miscreants for the past ten months. Also Read - Humanity Shamed: Female Dog Sexually Assaulted by 40-Year-Old Man in Maharashtra’s Thane

Sakshi, while sobbing says that the locals who run slaughterhouses in the area in Indore’s Tilak Nagar, have assaulted her, abused her verbally and even threatened to kill her.

Narrating a particular incident, she recounts how a dog snatched from outside her home was found later beaten to death. Despite repeated complaints to the police, she says she received no help. Further in the video, she even expressed a desire to commit suicide.

“Over the last 10 months, these people have been taking drugs right outside my house. They have made it difficult for me to step out of the house after 5 in the evening. When I reported the matter to the Tilak Nagar Police, they told me that it is happening because there is no male member in your family, you’re unmarried, and there are dogs in your house,” she said in the video.

Watch it here:

Meanwhile, the police have rejected her allegations. Talking to NDTV, Senior police officer Rajesh Raghuvanshi said, “A girl named Sakshi Sharma from Tilak Nagar has put a statement on Instagram. She has about 35-40 dogs in her house. Post her complaint in March about a shepherd, we had registered a case. She objected to grazing of goats.”

“Now she has complained that one of her dog is missing. In the past, her complaints have been registered. The allegations made against Tilak Nagar Police are completely wrong,” he said.