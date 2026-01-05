Home

Viral

WATCH: IShowSpeed races Cheetah in viral video, gets scratch on...; netizens say, IShowCheetah joined the chat

WATCH: IShowSpeed races Cheetah in viral video, gets scratch on…; netizens say, ‘IShowCheetah joined the chat’

The video's start showed IShowSpeed getting a long scratch on his leg from the cheetah. Scroll down to see the viral video.

WATCH: IShowSpeed races Cheetah in viral video, gets scratch on...; netizens say, 'IShowCheetah joined the chat' | Image: Instagram @ishowspeed (videograb)

Viral video: IShowSpeed is once again ruling the internet with a courageous move, and guess what it is. If you’ve seen his recent video, you must know what we’re talking about. If you’ve not, we’re here to keep you updated. In the viral video, IShowSpeed is seen running along with the world’s fastest land animal, the cheetah. The video begins on a dramatic note as it features the creator getting a long scratch on his leg from the cheetah. You can watch the video here.

IshowSpeed’s latest video

The latest video of IShowSpeed features him running with a cheetah, which later reaches up to 110 mph. IShowSpeed soon began running with all his efforts, struggling to match the pace. However, Cheetah finished the race just before IShowSpeed. The video’s start showed IShowSpeed getting a long scratch on his leg from the ferocious animal.

IShowSpeed’s viral video with Cheetah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IShowSpeed (@ishowspeed)

The video was shared by the creator himself on Instagram with the caption, “I Raced A Cheetah!” It has grabbed over 35 million views. The video has received more than 2.5 million likes.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

How are social media users reacting?

The social media users have flooded the comment section of IShowSpeed’s recent video. One user commented, “Ishowcheetah joined the chat,” and another wrote, “I can literally feel the pain through the screen.”

About IShowSpeed

IShowSpeed is a popular internet personality. He’s a YouTuber and content creator from the United States. He was recently surrounded by a controversy for damaging a humanoid robot on his livestream. IShowSpeed is famous, and the audience perceives him to be funny for his hyperactive energy.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.