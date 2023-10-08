Home

Video: Palestinians Celebrate On London Streets After Hamas Attacks Israel

Videos surfaced on social media showing people cheering the attack on Israel holding Palestinian flags in London.

Celebrations in London after Hamas attacks Israel: Amid the ongoing ‘war‘ between Israeli security forces and Hamas militants in Israel and the Gaza Strip since Saturday, celebrations were observed on the streets of London after the militant group launched rocket attacks and infiltrated the country, resulting in over 300 casualties. In response, the London Metropolitan Police have increased patrols on the streets. In a tweet on Sunday, the Metropolitan department said, “We are aware of a number of incidents, including those that have been shared on social media, in relation to the ongoing conflict in Israel and [at] the border with Gaza.”

“We are aware that the ongoing conflict may lead to protests over the coming days. We will ensure that an appropriate policing plan is in place in order to balance the right to protest against any disruption to Londoners,” the Metropolitan department statement read.

Videos have emerged on X (formerly Twitter) showing people cheering the attack on Israel holding Palestinian flags in London.

“People have been brutally murdered, kidnapped and there are people in London dancing,” wrote Countdown presenter Rachel Riley on X, as she posted a video.

Watch The Video Here

Acton, half an hour ago. Popped into a cafe for some baklava with the kids and our Ukrainian friends. People have been brutally murdered, kidnapped and there are people in London dancing. Just had a reassuring call with the police, if anyone is scared, please call them. https://t.co/fYjXn4zEDF pic.twitter.com/dQjcAsRyDS — Rachel Riley MBE 💙 (@RachelRileyRR) October 7, 2023

The police notification came to light when Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick retweeted the video shared by Riley, as reported by The Guardian.

To provide reassurance to local communities, the Metropolitan department has increased patrolling.

In earlier reports, there were celebrations in Iran, where the Hamas action was described as a “proud operation.”

The unprecedented attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas against Israel began on Saturday morning and has resulted in the deaths of at least 300 people. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords, which has claimed over 230 lives in Gaza and the West Bank.

