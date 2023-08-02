Home

Watch: Jaipur Woman Viciously Beaten, Dragged Through Streets By Mob For Supporting BJP

A horrifying video of the incident which has gone viral on social media platforms shows the attackers raining down blows on the helpless woman and even throw her in the mud.

Screenshot from video shared on Twitter

New Delhi: A disturbing video has come to light from Rajasthan’s Jaipur showing a woman being viciously assaulted by a mob for reportedly supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). According to reports, the incident took place in Jaipur’s Kalyan Nagar on July 20 when a mob of around 150-200 men and woman from the victim’s community stormed her house, dragged her out by the hair and thrashed her in the middle of the street.

A horrifying video of the incident which has gone viral on social media platforms shows the attackers raining down blows on the helpless woman and even throw her in the mud. Luckily, police intervened in in time and saved the woman from being lynched by the rabid mob.

A mob of Muslim community barged into a woman's house in Jaipur. The woman hid in the room to save her life, brought her down by breaking the door, threw her in the mud and beat her badly..#NuhViolence #TeJran #Mewatviolence #Gurugram #SuperMoon #Encounter #HindusUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/jMYNirdlrg — Bhavesh Fauji🇮🇳 (@shilpirajput0) August 1, 2023

A female police officer can be seen coming to the victim’s rescue and halts the brutal assault which would led to the victim’s death if the cops had not intervened in time. Later in the clip, the female officer is seen escorting the woman to safety.

As per an India Today report, locals found BJP references, mural of a lotus flower and a board with derogatory words on the woman’s house inviting the anger of other members of her community in the area.

Irate locals, mostly men, stormed the house and dragged the woman—who is reportedly mentally challenged—out on the street and assaulted. The mob dragged the mentally handicapped woman by hair and and paraded through a crowded market while the nasty assault continued, the report said.

As per local media reports, upon hearing the mob approaching, the woman hid inside a room in her house, however, the attackers broke the door down and dragged her out while repeatedly slapping and kicking her.

The sadistic beating continued even as cops from Malpura police station arrived at the spot, however, a courageous female constable, Dholi Bai, jumped in the middle of the assault and managed to rescue the victim. Constable Dholi Bai, with assistance from her colleagues, escorted the victim to the police station where she was administered first aid and later shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Later, it was discovered that the victim was mentally challenged, according to the India Today report.

Police said they have a registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in this connection and after nearly two weeks of investigation, seven suspects has been arrested so far.

