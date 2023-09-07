Home

Watch: Krishna Janmabhoomi, The Birthplace Of Lord Krishna, Decorated For Janmashtami

Devotees are celebrating Janmashtami and Dahi Handi on September 6 and 7.

New Delhi: Janmashtami, the festival that commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, is celebrated annually by devotees across the country with deep religious fervour. The Krishna Janambhumi, believed to be the birthplace of Krishna, is adorned with radiant lights and vibrant flowers to honour the birth of the Lord. This year, the festival is celebrated on September 6 to 7. According to the Hindu calendar, Janmashtami falls on the eighth day of the dark fortnight in the sacred month of Bhadrapada. Devotees mark this auspicious day by visiting Lord Krishna temples, offering prayers, and observing fasts. Lord Krishna’s followers thronged to Mathura’s Krishna Janmabhoomi temple and other temples nationwide to participate in the early morning Mangala aarti and seek blessings from the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Citywise Krishna Janmashtami Timings:

12:10 am, September 7 to 12:56 am, September 7 – Pune

11:57 pm, September 6 to 12:42 am, September 7 – New Delhi

11:44 pm, September 6 to 12:31 am, September 7 – Chennai

12:02 am, September 7 to 12:48 am, September 7 – Jaipur

11:51 pm, September 6 to 12:38 am, September 7 – Hyderabad

11:58 pm, September 6 to 12:43 am, September 7 – Gurugram

11:59 pm, September 6 to 12:44 am, September 7 – Chandigarh

11:12 pm, September 6 to 11:58 pm, September 6 – Kolkata

12:14 am, September 7 to 01:00 am, September 7 – Mumbai

11:55 pm, September 6 to 12:41 am, September 7 – Bengaluru

12:15 am, September 7 to 01:01 am, September 7 – Ahmedabad

11:56 pm, September 6 to 12:42 am, September 7 – Noida

Krishna Janmashtami Puja Samagri Incense sticks, kumkum, abir, gulal, saffron, camphor, roli, vermillion, sandalwood, akshat, Betel leaves, Betel nuts, flower garland, turmeric, cotton, Tulsi Dal, Kush, Panch Meva, sugar, Tulsi garland, Kamalgatta, Saptdhaan, Ganga water, honey, Cow ghee, Cow milk, and curd. One would also require an idol of Bal Krishna, clothes to dress up the idol, banana leaves, panchamrit, coconut, peacock feathers, butter, a diya lamp, flowers, fruits, and mishri. Janmashtami Traditions Customs associated with the holy festival include reading and reciting religious texts, observing a fast, dancing and enacting Lord Krishna’s life as per the Bhagavata Purana, and devotional singing till midnight. Decorating the place of worship. Devotees also bathe the idol of Bal Gopal, dress him up in new clothes, and adorn it with jewellery and flowers.

