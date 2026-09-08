WATCH: Jhansi man jumps 30 feet into dam for reel, ends up with both legs broken; Internet says ‘Kya mila herogiri karke’

What was meant to be a thrilling social media reel turned into a painful lesson for a 32-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi. Pushpendra Kumar Manouria suffered fractures in both legs after jumpi

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WATCH: Jhansi man jumps 30 feet into dam for reel, ends up with both legs broken; Internet says 'Kya mila herogiri karke'

What was meant to be a thrilling social media reel turned into a painful lesson for a 32-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi. Pushpendra Kumar Manouria suffered fractures in both legs after jumping from a height of around 30 feet into Pahuj Dam while attempting a stunt for a video. The incident took place on Sunday evening and was recorded by his friends, with footage of the jump later spreading across social media.

Pushpendra had gone to the dam with a group of friends when he decided to attempt the jump from a viewpoint. He crossed the safety railing as his friends filmed him.

A video of the incident shows him preparing to leap while his friends joke around in the background. One of them can reportedly be heard saying, “God bless your soul”, just before Pushpendra takes the jump.

The stunt went wrong almost immediately. Instead of landing in deep water, Pushpendra hit a rocky surface in a shallow section of the dam. The impact left both his legs fractured.

He was unable to stand or walk after the fall and initially struggled to get out of the water. Despite his injuries, he managed to move using his hands and eventually grabbed an iron rod to help pull himself towards safety.

People nearby then helped him out of the water.

Police were informed about the accident and Pushpendra was taken to a private hospital. His family was also contacted after the incident.

Doctors operated on one of his legs and inserted two rods because of the extent of the injuries. His other leg is also expected to require surgery.

The incident reportedly falls under the jurisdiction of the local police station in Jhansi, with authorities looking into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

WATCH VIDEO

YOUTH BREAKS BOTH LEGS WHILE FILMING REEL A 32-year-old man reportedly jumped from around 30 feet into Pahuj Dam in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh while attempting to film a video reel on Sunday evening. Instead of landing in deeper water, he fell onto a shallow, rocky surface,… pic.twitter.com/B4BNYHjLtX — contentkikamii (@contentkikamii) September 7, 2026

‘I thought the water was deep’

Speaking after the accident, Pushpendra said he had attempted similar stunts at other places and believed he would be able to pull this one off as well. However, he did not realise that the particular section of the dam had shallow water and rocks underneath.

The fall left him injured and stranded in the water for some time before he was able to pull himself towards safety.

The experience appears to have changed his attitude towards such stunts. “I will never perform such a stunt again,” Pushpendra said.

Internet reacts to the viral video

As footage of the jump spread online, the incident triggered a wave of criticism and concern among social media users.

Many people questioned the decision to risk a serious injury simply to record a reel, while others pointed to the dangers of copying stunts seen online without knowing the conditions at the location.

“Just ban social media. Humans are not evolved enough to handle this.”

“Kya mila herogiri karke.”

“Well Deserved. We need more of it to save society for these people themself.”

“Should’ve gone head first.. would’ve gotten more reach for him and the reel”

“15 seconds of fame, lifelong membership in the orthopaedic department”