Lucknow: The coronavirus lockdown has brought unimaginable suffering for migrant workers and their children, who are battling with hunger and destitution every day, while trying to reach their homes. Also Read - How Sonu Sood Replies to Migrant Workers on Twitter Deserves Whole New Round of Appreciation

Well, in order to spread a little cheer amid the gloom and chaos, Jhansi Police on Sunday distributed toys among the children of migrant workers at the Uttar Pradesh –Madhya Pradesh border, on their way to their hometowns with parents. Apart from toys, masks were also handed to mothers. Also Read - Migrant Workers Allegedly Loot Four Cartons of Snacks Meant For Shramik Trains at Old Delhi Railway Station

“We wanted to bring a smile on their faces, add some love and warmth in this cruel heat. It was such a joy to see them happy,” Jhansi SP Rahul Srivastava told Hindustan Times.

“Their mothers are already drained out by carrying them in this unbearable heat. Engaging kids could lessen the burden of these women,” the SP added.

The heartwarming video won many hearts on social media and particularly impressed Health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, who posted the clip on Twitter.

Watch it here:

Kudos to @jhansipolice that brought precious smiles on the faces of little children of migrant workers to whom they gifted toys.

Tiny tots forgot the scorching heat of 43 degree Celsius. What a wonderful gesture by our police forces.Combining masks with toys for mother & child ! pic.twitter.com/hYEkQeLeYf — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) May 24, 2020

Further, the Jhansi Police has also set up tents for the families of migrants departing to various destinations in North India.