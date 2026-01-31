Home

Watch- Kalpana Iyer, iconic ‘Rambha Ho’ legend, goes viral with stunning dance moves

Kalpana Iyer, the legendary star of the original ‘Rambha Ho’, wows fans with her graceful and energetic dance moves in a viral video that’s taking the internet by storm.

A video of veteran actress and dancer Kalpana Iyer, now 70, grooving to the iconic song Rambha Ho at a family wedding has gone viral online. In the clip, the actress can be seen performing on stage with full confidence and grace, leaving social media users in awe of her energy and timeless charm.

The OG ‘Rambha Ho’ sensation

On Friday, Kalpana Iyer shared the video on her Instagram account and expressed her gratitude to fans for their love and blessings. She wrote, “Grateful for All The Love and Kindness and Blessings to Each One of You forever (sic).” The video shows her wearing a stunning purple silk sari paired with a black-and-gold blouse, captivating everyone in attendance with her effortless dance moves.

Social media users were quick to praise her performance. One fan commented, “Absolutely stunning… we love u (sic),” while another wrote, “True legend… Iconic performances.. as always.” Others chimed in with messages like, “Always a legend” celebrating her long-standing contribution to Bollywood dance.

Watch the viral video of Kalpana Iyer grooving on Rambha Ho here

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DUIgLdNABLk/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

The iconic Kalpana Iyer

For those unfamiliar, Kalpana Iyer made her mark in Bollywood with hit films like Disco Dancer, Satte Pe Satta, and Raja Hindustani. She is remembered for her iconic dance numbers, including Koi Yahan Nache Nache, Rambha Ho, and Pardesi Pardesi. In addition to dancing, she acted in films such as Aapas Ki Baat, Laadla and Aakhri Sanghursh.

Kalpana rose to fame with her unforgettable performance in Rambha Ho from the 1981 film Armaan. She is also known for her role in Salman Khan’s Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999), where she played Sangeeta, a close friend of Reema Lagoo’s character.

‘Rambha Ho’ in Dhurandhar

The song Rambha Ho has recently resurfaced in popularity after being included in Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar album. The music for Aditya Dhar’s espionage thriller was composed by Shashwat Sachdev and sung by Madhubanti Bagchi. The original version of the song was sung by legendary Usha Uthup and composed by the late iconic Bappi Lahiri, making it a timeless classic cherished across generations.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar follows India’s Intelligence Bureau on a covert mission to dismantle a terror network in Pakistan. The film’s plot has drawn attention for its thrilling action sequences and references to real events, including the IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Parliament attack, and the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Despite facing some censorship backlash, audiences praised the gripping story and strong performances by Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, Saumya Tandon and Naveen Kaushik. The film is now available on Netflix.

