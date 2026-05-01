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Watch- Kashmiri boy wins hearts singing Jaiye Sajana from Ranveer Singhs Dhurandhar 2, Jasmine Sandlas reacts to the viral video

Watch- Kashmiri boy wins hearts singing ‘Jaiye Sajana’ from Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, Jasmine Sandlas reacts to the viral video

A Kashmiri boy has taken social media by surprise with his soulful voice. His version of a popular track from Ranveer Singh's mega blockbuster, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is being widely shared and appreciated by users across platforms.

Kashmiri boy viral video of Dhurandhar 2 track (PC: Twitter, Instagram)

Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge has taken Indian cinema by surprise with its strong storytelling, powerful visuals and impactful music. Every element from execution to background score has impressed audiences and turned the film into a major talking point. Among its highlights, the song “Jaiye Sajana” has stood out and continues to trend across platforms. Now the buzz has grown even bigger as a young voice from Kashmir has brought fresh attention to the track with a heartfelt performance that is winning love across social media.

Who is the Kashmiri boy behind the viral video?

Rasik Meer, a young talent from Kashmir, has gone viral for his soulful version of Jaiye Sajana. His performance shared through his Instagram handle has reached a wide audience and is being praised for its simplicity and emotional depth. Viewers have connected with his natural style and control which gives the song a fresh yet respectful touch. Many users flooded the comment section with appreciation.

Some wrote “The way he nailed the voice modulation when Sartaj’s part kicked in” while others said “This song doesn’t suit everyone’s voice the depth of your voice perfectly aligned with the notes of the song” and another comment read “Mashallah your voice is very good Bro your voice is getting minds as well as hearts of men’s like us Continue your field your feature will be good for your career god bless you brother”.

See viral video of Rasik Meer here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@rasikmeer_)

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What did Jasmine Sandlas say about the viral cover?

The original track features vocals by Jasmine Sandlas along with Satinder Sartaj and music by Shashwat Sachdev. Jasmine Sandlas herself noticed Rasik’s rendition and reacted with a heartwarming rose emoji in the comment section.

Her response added more visibility to the video and encouraged fans to share it further. Actress Hina Khan also appreciated the young singer and praised his talent which boosted his recognition even more.

Why is this performance getting so much attention?

The song Jaiye Sajana is already ruling music charts and Rasik Meer’s version has added a new emotional layer to it. His voice carries a raw honesty that listeners find rare in today’s digital space. Instead of heavy production his simple recording has made the performance feel real and relatable which is why many are calling him a “hidden gem” from Kashmir.

Also read: Dhurandhar 2: Rakesh Bedi breaks silence on receiving Rs 1 crore bonus claims for Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller, ‘Kiske ghar mein…’

What is Dhurandhar: The Revenge about?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge follows the story of an undercover Indian intelligence agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi who operates under the identity Hamza Ali Mazari. The plot explores his mission inside Karachi where he navigates crime networks and political challenges while seeking justice linked to the terror attacks happened in India which includes IC-814 Kandahar hijack, 2001 Parliament Attack and Mumbai 26/11 attacks.

The film features a strong cast with Ranveer Singh leading alongside Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, Manav Gohil, Mustafa Ahmed, Danish Iqbal, Bimal Oberoi and Udaybir Sandhu in crucial roles.

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