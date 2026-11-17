WATCH: Kate Middleton, Prince William explore Mumbai in style; Royal couple takes electric auto for a spin

Kate Middleton and Prince William grabbed attention in Mumbai as they enjoyed driving an electric autorickshaw during their second day in India. The royal couple met the 15 Earthshot Prize 2026 finalists at Bandra Reclamation Garden.

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Prince William and Kate Middleton are giving Mumbai a glimpse of royal style, and their latest appearance has caught everyone’s attention. From a fun ride in an electric autorickshaw to elegant fashion choices, the royal couple added a special touch to their second day in India. The Prince and Princess of Wales met the 15 finalists of the Earthshot Prize 2026 at Bandra Reclamation Garden in Mumbai on Tuesday. The meeting brought together innovators working on solutions to some of the world’s biggest environmental problems.

But it was their electric auto ride that became one of the highlights of the outing. The couple took a ride in an electric three-wheeler made by Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, one of India’s finalists for this year’s environmental award.

With the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in the background, Prince William took the driver’s seat while Kate enjoyed the ride from the back.

WATCH

VIDEO | Mumbai: Britain’s Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Catherine, meet the finalists of the 2026 Earthshot Prize at Bandra-Worli Sea Link promenade. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/gIBMwlBpJN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 17, 2026

Kate Middleton’s elegant ivory-white look steals the show

While the royal couple explored green technology, Kate’s outfit quickly became a talking point.

The Princess of Wales chose a smart ivory-white pantsuit for the daytime engagement. The outfit featured a well-fitted blazer with structured shoulders, classic lapels and a single-button front. She paired it with a white V-neck top and matching wide-leg trousers.

The clean design and light colour gave her outfit a graceful yet powerful look. It was formal enough for an important royal engagement but still had a relaxed feel suited to Mumbai’s warm weather.

Kate kept her accessories simple but stylish. She wore a delicate gold pendant necklace and eye-catching drop earrings. Her brunette hair was styled in loose waves, while her makeup included defined eyes, soft blush and a natural pink lip colour.

The overall look was understated, elegant and in keeping with her preference for classic outfits.

Prince William keeps it casual in a blue blazer

Prince William also chose a relaxed outfit for the Mumbai engagement.

The Prince of Wales wore a light-blue pinstriped blazer over a white shirt, leaving the collar open for a less formal appearance. He teamed it with dark navy trousers and brown suede shoes.

The combination gave him a smart but comfortable look, which was well suited to the outdoor event.

The couple’s coordinated yet different outfits reflected the relaxed mood of their Mumbai visit, with both choosing light, comfortable clothing for the daytime programme.

Why Prince William and Kate Middleton are in India

The royal couple are in India for the 2026 Earthshot Prize, an environmental initiative founded by Prince William in 2020. Mumbai is hosting the awards for the first time, with the main ceremony scheduled for November 17.

The event recognises projects working to protect nature, improve air quality, restore oceans, reduce waste and tackle climate change.

This year’s list includes two Indian finalists: Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, recognised for its electric three-wheelers, and Mahila Housing Trust, which works with communities to address extreme heat. A total of 15 finalists have been selected from around the world. Five winners will be announced at the awards ceremony, with each receiving £1 million to help expand their environmental work.

The Mumbai visit is also part of William and Kate’s first official overseas tour together in four years. The couple are scheduled to travel to New Delhi and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 18.