WATCH: Kochi Cop Breastfeeds Ailing Woman’s Baby, Wins Hearts

Officer M A Arya from Kochi Women's Police Station in Kerala breastfed a hungry four-month-old baby while the infant's ailing mother was hospitalised.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

Kochi Viral Video: A Kerala Police officer is winning hearts on the internet after a video showed her breastfeeding a 4-month-old infant whose mother had been hospitalized at a hospital in Kochi. Civil Police Officer M A Arya from Kochi Women’s Police Station breastfed a hungry four-month-old baby while the infant’s ailing mother was hospitalised.

A video which went viral on social media platforms showed Officer Arya– mother of a nine-month-old herself– breastfeeding a hungry four-month-old baby at the police station while the infant’s ailing mother was hospitalised nearby.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE:

എറണാകുളം ജനറൽ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ഐസിയുവിൽ അഡ്മിറ്റായ പാട്ന സ്വദേശിയുടെ 4 കുട്ടികളെയാണ് നോക്കാൻ ആരും ഇല്ലാത്തതിനാൽ രാവിലെ കൊച്ചി സിറ്റി വനിതാ സ്റ്റേഷനിൽ എത്തിച്ചത്. അതിൽ 4 മാസം പ്രായമായ കുഞ്ഞിന് ഫീഡിങ് മദർ ആയ ആര്യ മുലപ്പാൽ ഇറ്റിച്ച് വിശപ്പകറ്റി ❤️❤️ കുട്ടികളെ ശിശു ഭവനിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി.. pic.twitter.com/kzcrzq0hh6 — Remya Rudrabhairav (@RMahatej) November 23, 2023

According to reports, the baby’s mother– a resident of Bihar’s Patna– was undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Ernakulam General Hospital in Kochi. The ailing Patna resident’s four children, left with no one to care for them, were brought to the Kochi City Women’s Station for assistance on Thursday.

The infant kept crying incessantly due to hunger as the mother was indisposed. Witnessing this, officer Arya stepped forward and breastfed the crying baby, managed to pacify the child and ultimately lulled it to sleep.

The Kochi cop’s touching display of compassion was captured on camera and the video has gone viral on social media platforms with users lauding the policewoman’s motherly attitude and compassionate nature.

According to the police, the family had been staying in Kerala for quite some time. They said that the Patna woman’s husband is currently in jail in connection with a case.

While police personnel in the station pitched in to provide food for the three older children, Arya went above and beyond her call of duty by offering breast milk to feed the youngest one.

The city police praised Arya’s deed.

The children were later shifted to a child care home, ensuring their well-being in a more suitable environment, a statement issued by the police said.

The police also shared a picture capturing the moment when the officer comforted the baby.

(With PTI inputs)

