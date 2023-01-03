Clever or Misleading; Kid Nailing Perfect Throws Puzzles Internet. Watch Viral Video Here

Viral Video: Have you heard of the phrase, “Do not believe in anything simply because you have heard it.” ‘Well, it’s old, common, and true. The Internet is full of bizarre stuff and weird challenges that usually grip the netizen’s attention. This time, a video of a young boy throwing stones at a cut-up water bottle has gone viral. After the boy successfully lands a few stones inside the container, the camera pans out and we can see another kid sitting close to the container and dropping the stones.

The camera is seemingly kept in such a way that it appears that the first guy has a perfect aim. The undated video is capturing hearts and imparting netizens an important lesson. The short clip was shared on Twitter by a user named Tansu Yegen on January 01, 2023. It is unknown when and where this video was shot.

“Social media videos might be misleading the level of the talent,” reads the caption alongside the video. Till now, the video has received over 8.3 million views, 109.4K Likes, and several retweets.

Social media videos might be misleading the level of the talent😊 pic.twitter.com/Lv9ivtMeOg — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) January 1, 2023

While many internet users filled the comment section with laughing emojis. “These two have a future in movie production. I hope their vision is fun and beautiful because they clearly can do it,” wrote one user. “In order to be that creative to think out side the box is talent,” added another user. “This is why I always say, “never believe anything u read on social media,” commented a third user. “This is a good lesson in perspective for students,” expressed a fourth user. “the trick of the eye,” added a fifth user.