In an incident that has spread panic, a leopard was spotted entering a local's house in Uttarakhand's Nainital on Saturday, taking away the family's dog. The entire incident was caught on a CCTV camera at the house, belonging to Chandan Singh Adhikari.

According to Adhikari’s daughter Tapisha, she saw the leopard near the door of her house, but before she could do anything, the leopard took the dog and killed it.

“Before leopards used to run away from the human smell, but now they are entering a residential area and not running away even after a ruckus is created. This is alarming. If things continue like this, the leopards will soon be attacking humans too,” said Tapisha.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH Uttarakhand: A leopard entered a house, attacked and killed a dog & took it away last night in Tallital. pic.twitter.com/xX2tf4KYMt — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

She further told ANI that this is the second incident in 15 days when the leopard took their dog and killed it.

“Last time we were not able to witness it. This time everything happened in front of our eye,” she said. According to her, the shrinking forest cover is the reason behind wild animals entering the residential area. She said, “They come here in search of food because forests are shrinking.”

Her father, Chandan Singh, requested the government to take appropriate measures into the case as before things turn worrisome.

“I would request the administration to put traps around the area to stop similar incidents happening in the future. Such incidents are getting frequent in the area,” he said.

(With Agency inputs)