WATCH: Leopard Ventures Into Udaipur Girls’ Hostel, Chases Resident

A leopard ventured into a girls' hostel in Udaipur in Rajasthan triggering panic among residents.

(R) Screengrab from video shared on X.

Udaipur News: Panic gripped a girls’ hostel in Udaipur district of Rajasthan after a leopard entered the premises and tried to pounce on a resident when she spotted the wild animal roaming in the building.

CCTV footage from the hostel shows the wild cat running out of a room as a curious resident attempts to take a peak but wisely decides to scamper off when the leopard gears up for an attack and runs after another resident.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

As per reports, the hostel is located in Hiranmagari Sector 4 of Udaipur.

Following the leopard’s sighting, the residents locked themselves inside their rooms while the hostel management informed the local police station about the situation. No injuries to residents or hostel staff were reported, police said.

3 leopard cubs found in Mysuru

Meanwhile, in a related case, three leopard cubs were found in a sugarcane field on the outskirts of Mysuru in Karnataka and were later handed over to the officials of the forest department.

Officials said the cubs were discovered by sugarcane farmers working in the fields on Thursday.

“Subsequently, the forest department officials were informed. Upon receiving information, a team of officials reached the spot and the cubs were handed over to them,” they said.

Earlier in July this year, two leopard cubs were rescued by the Wildlife Department from Haryana’s Nuh district. The cubs were found by some kids who had gone to the forest for cattle grazing.

Some children had gone to the forest to graze their goats when they found these cubs. We will take them to the forest and try to reach their mother,” an official with forest department had said.

The cubs were later handed over to the Wildlife Department.

Rescued leopardess births 4 cubs in Nashik

In another related news, a leopardess rescued by the forest department in Maharashtra’s Nashik gave birth to four cubs on Thursday, officials said Friday.

All four cubs and the mother leopardess are said to be healthy and doing fine.

Detailing about the leopardess and cubs Nashik Range Forest Officer (RFO) Vrushali Ghade said that they are all fine and will be released into forest after having a discussion with senior officials.

“Two days back a leopardess was rescued by the Forest Department from Shinde Village in Nashik. She gave birth to four cubs,” Ghade said.

He said that they are monitoring the health condition of cubs and the mother.

“All the four cubs are healthy. Our medical officers are observing the mother’s condition continuously. We will release her into the forest only after discussing it with them,” said Vrushali Ghade.

(With inputs from agencies)

