WATCH: Man Caught Clicking Obscene Pictures Of Air Hostess, Co-Passenger Aboard SpiceJet Flight, DCW Issues Notice

New Delhi: A middle-aged man was allegedly caught clicking “obscene” pictures of an air hostess as well as a female co-passenger onboard a Delhi-Mumbai SpiceJet flight. According to reports, the accused man, who was sitting in first row of the flight, allegedly clicked objectionable photos of the flight attendant and another woman in a clandestine manner.

However, some passengers caught whiff of his shameful act and upon being confronted, deleted the pictures from his phone.

Confirming the incident, SpiceJet said the passenger was caught in the act and apologized for his actions and also deleted the photos from his device.

“A passenger seated in the first row of SpiceJet flight SG157 operating from Delhi to Mumbai on August 2 was found clicking pictures of cabin crew, while she was seated on the jump seat at the time of take-off,” the airline said in a statement.

“The passenger was confronted by the crew members. He deleted the pictures from his phone and apologised for his action. The passenger also gave a written apology,” they said.

In a video shared on Instagram, the woman passenger narrated her ordeal and also included the clip of the man being confronted by the cabin crew and passengers onboard the SpiceJet flight.

DCW issues notice

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) took cognizance of the incident and issued notices to the Delhi Police and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

DCW said it has taken suo moto cognisance of an Instagram video about the alleged sexual harassment by a passenger onboard the SpiceJet flight which reportedly took place on August 16.

“It is alleged in the viral video that a passenger was trying to click obscene pictures of a woman flight attendant and his woman co-passenger. It has been stated that when his mobile phone was checked, objectionable pictures of the women onboard the plane were found in his mobile,” the panel said.

The DCW said it has issued notices to the DCP, IGI Airport and Director General, DGCA in the matter.

The Commission has asked the Delhi Police and the DGCA to provide action taken reports by August 23.

“Complaints of sexual harassment on flights are on the rise. This is unacceptable. In this particular case, an FIR should be registered and the matter should be thoroughly investigated and guilty must be punished. DGCA must have a zero tolerance policy against sexual harassment on flights and take stringent action to prevent such incidents in the future,” DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal said.

(With PTI inputs)

