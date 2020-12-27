New Delhi: The video of man clearing his snowy driveway in seconds using a flamethrower in US’ Kentucky has taken over the internet and is being widely shared. Tired of shoveling snow, the man, Timothy Browning, surprised netizens after a relative filmed him standing in his driveway and removing snow from his driveway with a flamethrower. Also Read - Man Surprises Wife for Eighth Wedding Anniversary with a Plot of Land on Moon

In the viral video clip, the man can be seen wearing nothing but a white bathrobe, socks, slippers and a hat as he chugs a beer and throws it on the ground as he casually watches the giant flames in front of him melt away the flakes. The video was first shared by Browning himself on Facebook with the caption, “Browning snow services. God bless American rednecks!”

Sharing the video on Twitter by a user with the handle named @ChadBlue83 wrote: "Here's one way to do some quick snow removal, by flamethrower. The video was taken by Jordan Podunavac in Ashland, KY." He also tagged the National Weather Service and meteorologist James Spann in his tweet. The viral video clip was also shared by a local meteorologist.

Here’s one way to do some quick snow removal, by flamethrower. Video taken by Jordan Podunavac in Ashland, KY. @NWSCharlestonWV @spann #KYwx pic.twitter.com/DylxR1r3D2 — Chad (@ChadBlue83) December 25, 2020

Chad’s tweet was viewed over 160,000 times after it was posted. Reacting to the video, social media users referred Browning as a “genius” and also asked how to get their hands on a flamethrower.

Here are a few reactions from netizens:

Maybe give it some music like “Fire and Ice” – Pat Benatar “You come on like a flame!” — RBClouston (@rbclouston) December 27, 2020

And snap! The job’s a game! — steve (@stvrulz) December 26, 2020

@elonmusk will be proud 🙈 — Utkarsh Palav (@_Utkarsh_P) December 27, 2020