New Delhi: Coronavirus-induced lockdown were tough on many of us. Many lost their jobs and businesses while many struggled to feed their family. Shaikh Yusuf, a man from Maharashtra’s Aurangabad, said he was forced to buy a horse during the lockdown amid fuel price hike. Yusuf works as a lab assistant at a college in Maharashtra. He said his bike “wasn’t functioning, public transport wasn’t plying and petrol prices had gone up” during that time. He then had one option left – buy a horse to commute.Also Read - Fuel Price, Food, Inflation: How Will Russia-Ukraine War Impact Indian Economy | Explained

Yusuf said he bought the horse for Rs 40,000 and still continue to commute to work on it. He even named his horse ‘Jigar’.

“I bought it during lockdown. My bike wasn’t functioning, petrol prices had gone up & public transport wasn’t plying. which is when I bought this horse for Rs 40,000 to commute,” Yusuf was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Yusuf said “horse as a mode of transport is a feasible option” amid fuel price hike.

“I work as a lab assistant at a college, and even today, I use my horse to commute. It keeps one fit and healthy. Also, given the rise in fuel prices, horse as a mode of transport is a feasible option,” Yusuf said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday asserted that there will be no shortage of crude oil in the country amid Russia-Ukraine war. “I assure you all that there will be no shortage of crude oil. We will make sure that our energy requirements are met, even though 85 per cent of our requirements are dependent on imports for crude oil and 50-55 per cent on gas,” Puri said.

However, the Union Minister refuted the allegation that the fuel prices were reduced by the Centre earlier due to elections and the rates will be hiked again after the polls.