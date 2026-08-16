Watch: Man uses ChatGPT to spot lost clogs in a crowd of footwear; What happens next will surprise you, viral video here

A video featuring a man employing ChatGPT to help him find his lost clogs from myriad footwear has gone viral online.

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Watch: Man uses ChatGPT to spot lost clogs in a crowd of footwear; What happens next will surprise you, viral video here(Photo Credit: Instagram/ shubhangborkar)

The internet has proved how strange and unpredictable online communication can be. With technology such as artificial intelligence slowly embedding itself in everyday life, people are starting to explore tools like ChatGPT not only for obtaining knowledge but also for forming surprisingly personal connections with AI. It seems that what used to be a straightforward technology for providing information and helping its users has transformed into something much greater for certain users. People consult AI for sharing their feelings, talking about daily matters, asking for advice, or merely communicating with somebody.

How did ChatGPT help the man find his lost clogs?

A video featuring a man employing ChatGPT to help him find his lost clogs from myriad footwear has gone viral online, amusing many users on social media. The video posted by an Instagram user, Shubhang Borkar, circulated on the internet, shows a busy scene with hundreds of various types of footwear abandoned in one place. As per some social media postings, the man lost his clog from among 1000 shoes and couldn’t manage to find it by himself.

Taking to Instagram, the user wrote, “Used ChatGPT to find my lost clogs.” Rather than searching by hand, it has been reported that he sought help from ChatGPT. He had taken a picture of the plethora of shoes and resorted to artificial intelligence to find the missing clog. A few moments later, he seems to have found the missing shoe, leaving people amused. The viral video has left many viewers entertained while also highlighting how people are experimenting with AI tools in unexpected ways. A user on Instagram wrote, “Do you know how much did you spend just by doing this dumb thing ?? Ai will make people dumber and dumber, idle , dunkey just because they are not using their 5 senses which are basics of their intelligence…”

Watch Viral Video here

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Users are flooding the comments section with jokes and amused reactions to the unusual use of AI. “This is absolutely STUNNING. ,” another user wrote. “sam altman chatgpt banane wala bhi yahi sochega uske billion dollar investment chappal dhundne mein use ho rahe hai,” a third user wrote. “​If AI ever decides to go on strike, history will show that Indian prompt engineering was the tipping point,” another added.