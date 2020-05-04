Imphal: The internet has fallen in love with S Horyaowon Pheirei, a little girl from Manipur, after a video of hers singing a Neil Young song went viral. Also Read - Coronavirus in Northeast: Tripura, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh And Sikkim Become COVID-19 Free; no New Cases Detected in Other N-E States

The video, posted by Facebook page OK North East, shows S Horyaowon Pheirei from Kachai Village in Manipur’s Ukhrul District singing Neil Young‘s iconic song ‘Heart of Gold’.

“We bet this is the best thing you have heard today! A little girl from Manipur is singing Neil Young’s ‘Heart of Gold’. She is S Horyaowon Pheirei from Kachai Village, Ukhrul District, Manipur,” OK North East said in the caption of their post.

Watch the video here:

The video which has gone viral, shows Pheirei singing the song effortlessly while playing the guitar like a true professional.

People on social media applauded her talent and were mesmerized by her sweet yet bold voice.

One user wrote, ”Wow!! This tiny girl has such an amazing vocals with so much singing technique. Her guitaring and stage confidence is Awesome…She sang one of my fav Neil Yong number so beautifully…she’s a future star from the north east.”

Another user wrote, ”She’s already a power house. Little girl, I hope you achieve big things and make your parents proud.”

Heart Of Gold was written by Neil Young, a Canadian singer-songwriter, way back in 1972. The song was released as the first single from his album Harvest in 1972.