WATCH: Man’s Viral Stunt In Moving Autorickshaw On Delhi’s Signature Bridge, Cyclist Injured

A viral video shows a young man dangling from an autorickshaw as it zips and sways through traffic at breakneck speed on a busy Signature Bridge in North Delhi.

Delhi Rickshaw Stunt Video: A man performing a stunt while dangling from a speeding autorickshaw on Delhi’s Signature Bridge and hitting a cyclist during the act has gone viral on social media platforms following which the city police impounded the vehicle and slapped a hefty challan (fine) against the driver.

The video, captured on a helmet cam of a biker who was also plying on the bridge at the time, shows the man hitting a cyclist who falls to the ground.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Following the incident, the Delhi Traffic Police took cognizance of the viral video and impounded the vehicle and fined the driver.

“Taking cognizance of the incident of stunting by an auto rickshaw on the Signature Bridge, Delhi Traffic Police seized the auto rickshaw and issued a total challan of Rs 32,000 under various sections of the Motor Vehicles Act,” said an official.

“The autorickshaw has been impounded and the driver, identified as Shiva, a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, has been traced by the Delhi Traffic Police personnel,” the official said, adding that legal action against the driver has been initiated.

The driver was challaned under sections of dangerous driving, driving without a licence and other related sections of the Motor Vehicle Act, the police said.

They said the Delhi Traffic Police sleuths tracked down the erring driver and the vehicle using the registration number of the auto-rickshaw, adding that the cyclist seen falling down in the viral video did not receive any major injuries.

Police are ascertaining the identity of the young man seen performing the stunt in the video, they said.

