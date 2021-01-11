New Delhi: A video has gone viral on social media which shows dozens of people having a big snowball fight together in Madrid. Also Read - Himachal Pradesh: Over 1,000 Tourist Vehicles Stranded Due to Heavy Snowfall in Manali

The Spanish capital has been blanketed with record levels of snow after the heaviest snowfall it has received in decades. A rare blizzard called Storm Filomena has covered many parts of Spain including Madrid with snow.

Storm Filomena has claimed the lives of a few people and thousands have been left stranded at airports, train stations or in their cars. Madrid has been the worst hit due to the blizzard which has prompted authorities to issue a red alert. Further, military has been called in to rescue people from cars trapped in snow.

However, the youth of Madrid made the most of the unprecedented amount of snow and were spotted throwing snowballs at each other in city squares. Some were even seen using street furniture like dustbins during the fight. Later, police vehicles were driven between the groups.

The situation in Madrid has been described “the worst storm since 1980s” prompting the closure of the city’s main park and restrictions on the suburban belts of highways.

But that’s not stopping the people of Madrid from enjoying the snow. Watch the viral mass snowball fight video here: