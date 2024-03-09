Home

Viral

WATCH: MiG-29K Jets Synchronised Take Off From Twin Carriers INS Vikrant & INS Vikramaditya In Arabian Sea

WATCH: MiG-29K Jets Synchronised Take Off From Twin Carriers INS Vikrant & INS Vikramaditya In Arabian Sea

The Indian Navy has released an awe-inspiring video showing two MiG-29K fighter jets launching simultaneously from INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya in the Arabian Sea.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

An jaw-dropping video of two MiG-29K fighter jets taking off simultaneously from Indian Navy‘s twin carriers– INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya-– stationed in the Arabian sea, were released by the country premier naval force on Saturday.

The clip, which was has been widely shared on social media platforms, showed two Russian-made fighter jets launching simultaneously, in perfect synchronicity, from the twin carriers in the middle of the Arabian sea.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Democracy Delivery Machine ‼️ Enjoy high Definition Amazing Shot of Indian Navy Twin Carrier Operation in Arabian Sea comprising INS Vikrant & INS Vikramaditya 🇮🇳 MIG-29K Fighter Jet Launching at same time from both Carrier 🌊 pic.twitter.com/XJWPLcUbEg — Vivek Singh (@VivekSi85847001) March 9, 2024

In the short clip, the twin-engine jets are then seen making a flawless landing on the aircraft carriers as they are brought to a complete halt with the help of an ‘arresting cable’. The Russian-made MiG-29K is the primary fighter jet of the Indian Navy.

INS Kolkata rescues 21 crew members in Gulf of Aden

In related news, earlier this week, Indian Navy’s warship INS Kolkata rescued 21 crew members, including an Indian national, after three of their colleagues in a Barbados-flagged cargo vessel were killed following a Houthi missile strike on the bulk carrier in the Gulf of Aden.

INS Kolkata, deployed for maritime security operations in the Gulf of Aden, arrived at the scene of action at 4.45 pm on Wednesday and rescued 21 crew members, including one Indian national, from a life raft using its integral helicopter and boats, Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

The US Central Command reported “three fatalities, at least four injuries, of which three are in critical condition, as well as significant damage to the ship”.

According to reports, two of the sailors killed in the missile strike were Filipinos and the other one was from Vietnam.

The Barbados-flagged vessel was reportedly hit by a drone approximately 55 nm south west of Aden resulting in the fire on board and critical injuries to some of the crew members forcing the crew to abandon the ship, Madhwal said.

Critical medical aid was provided to the injured crew by the ship’s medical team, he said in a written statement.

The deaths were the first since the Houthi militants began attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea and adjoining shipping lanes in response to Israel’s military offensive in Gaza.

The crew had abandoned the vessel True Confidence after the attack, military officials said, adding that two crew members died on board as they could not leave the ship while the third one was declared dead following the rescue operation.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.