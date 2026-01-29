Watch- Mithun Chakraborty’s doppleganger stuns internet with identical hair and expressions, fans say, ‘Super se bhi upar’

Home

A viral video has sparked online curiosity as a man resembling Bollywood legend, Mithun Chakraborty, grabs attention with his style and screen presence, leaving viewers surprised and amused.

At first glance, many viewers genuinely thought they were watching an old clip of Mithun Chakraborty dancing. The hairstyle, the facial expressions, and even the body language felt uncannily familiar. But within seconds, it became clear that this was not the legendary actor himself. Instead, it was his lookalike whose dance video has now taken over social media feeds, leaving fans amazed and nostalgic at the same time.

Who is Mithun Chakraborty’s lookalike?

The man grabbing everyone’s attention is Shrimant Naikvade. A quick look at his social media reveals his deep admiration for Mithun Chakraborty. With over 28,000 followers and more than 500 posts, Shrimant has built his online identity around celebrating Mithun Da’s legacy.

In most of his videos, he is seen recreating iconic looks and dance moves from Mithun’s films. One viral clip features him dancing to the song “Tumhe Hum Bahut Pyar Karne Lage Hain.” Wearing a blue jacket, blue T-shirt, blue jeans, and boots, along with a hairstyle closely resembling Mithun’s, Shrimant dances joyfully in a garden setting. The resemblance has left fans stunned.

Fans react to the viral dance video

As the video gained traction, the comment section turned into a celebration. Many users dropped heart emojis, while others praised his dedication and accuracy. Some comments read “Super se bhi upar,” “Bilkul original maaloom pad rahe,” and “Kya baat kya baat,” a line famously associated with Mithun Chakraborty himself. Several viewers even joked that it felt like Mithun Da had made a surprise comeback through his biggest fan.

More about Mithun Chakraborty

While his lookalike dominates social media, the real Mithun Chakraborty remains active on screen. In 2025, he appeared in the Hindi film The Bengal Files, directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, along with projects in Bengali and Telugu cinema.

The veteran actor is currently working on multiple Tamil and Bengali films. One of his most anticipated appearances is in Jailer 2, starring Thalaiavar Rajinikanth and directed by Nelson Dhilipkumar. The film will feature special appearances by Shah Rukh Khan, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Mohanlal and Dr Shiva Rajkumar, making it a major multi-industry event.

