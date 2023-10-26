Home

‘Money Rain’: Watch Influencer Drops $1 Million From Helicopter And…

TV host Kamil Bartoshek dropped $1 million from a helicopter in Czech Republic’s Lysa nad Labem. The money was collected by selected people in less than an hour.

It’s Raining Money: We’ve all dreamt of money raining down from the sky, and us effortlessly grabbing each banknote. Now, imagine if this greedy dream came true, what would you do? This dreamlike scenario became a reality for some individuals living near Lysa nad Labem when a well-known influencer and television host from the Czech Republic tossed a substantial sum of one million dollars from a helicopter. Bartoshek popularly known as Kazma had earlier planned to give away this enormous amount to a single fortunate winner through a contest. The challenge for the fellow participants was to decode a code which Kazma hid in his film – ‘Onemanshow: The Movie‘ to find the cache of money. However, the puzzle proved too difficult to solve.

The influencer formulated an alternative approach. He decided to allocate the funds among all the contestants who had enrolled for the competition. One early Sunday morning, he dispatched an email to them, containing encrypted information regarding the designated money distribution point. Keeping his promise, he reached the specified location at the scheduled time, arriving in a helicopter.

Kazma recorded the one of a kind event on his official Instagram account, terming it as the world’s first real ‘MONEY RAIN’. He proudly announced that one million dollars had been dropped from a helicopter in the Czech Republic without harming anyone.

He had previously announced that a helicopter carrying a container with one million dollars in one dollar bills would fly over Czech Republic. This container, with a large door at the bottom, which would open anywhere, releasing the money somewhere over the country. The influencer added in the announcement that only those people who had activated the cards would be informed a few hours in advance about the event.

When the Kazma opened the door of the container thousands and the money showered down from the sky, thousands of people gathered in a field started collecting the money using plastic bags. In the clip, people can be seen sprinting across the field and collecting money in bags.

Watch Here

According to Kazma approx. 4,000 people collected the one-dollar bills. Interestingly, the influencer had attached QR code to each note, which linked to an online platform where winners could donate money to charity.

before the event, Kazma had published a video in which he conveyed his thoughts in regards to utilise the funds. He said, “You’ve provided us with numerous suggestions on how to use the money, with three recurring themes: helping those in need and contributing to a noble cause, sharing it among the participants of our game, and creating another show with the funds. I pondered these options and considered that we could amalgamate all three into one.”

According to Kazma approx. 4,000 people collected the one-dollar bills. Interestingly, the influencer had attached QR code to each note, which linked to an online platform where winners could donate money to charity.