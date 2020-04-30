Sahibabad: The nationwide lockdown is making people do bizarre things and how! One such incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh’s Sahibabad where a mother went to the police station complaining that she had sent her son to buy groceries but he returned with his wife. Also Read - Want Robust Marriage? Give Your Partner Occasional Hugs, Kisses Too

"I had sent my son to do the grocery shopping today, but when he returned, he came back with his wife. I am not ready to accept this marriage," said the teary-eyed mother.

Mother sent son to buy grocery, he returned with a bride. Mom didn't allow them to enter the house, took them to police station. Couple has no proof that they got married. The priest who got them married told them he can give a certificate only after the lockdown. 😀#UP ki batein pic.twitter.com/MPQG1MQaQY — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) April 29, 2020

Meanwhile the son, 26-year-old Guddu, said: “I got married to Savita two months ago at an Arya Samaj Mandir in Haridwar.”

“However, we could not get the marriage certificate at that time due to lack of witnesses. I had decided to visit Haridwar again for my marriage certificate but could not do so as the lockdown was imposed,” he added.

“After returning from Haridwar, Savita stayed at a rented accommodation in Delhi. However, today I decided to bring her to my mother’s house as she was told to leave the rented accommodation due to lockdown,” said Guddu.

With the mother adamant to not let them stay there, the Sahibabad Police has asked Savita’s house owner in Delhi to let the couple stay there during the lockdown period.