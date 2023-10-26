Watch: MP Cop Gives CPR To Unconscious Snake; Check What Happens Next

Home

A MP cop tried to save a snake’s life after it fell unconscious due to pesticide-laced water. He tried to save the life of the snake by performing CPR. Video of the incident has gone viral on the internet.

MP Cop Saves Unconscious Snake In Viral Video: A Madhya Pradesh policeman is being praised by netizens after he saved the life of a venomous snake by performing CPR. The snake had fallen unconscious due to water contaminated with pesticides. The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Narmadapuram. Now, the video has gone viral on the internet, spreading like wildfire and earning accolades for the courageous officer. The clip depicts the cop administering CPR by blowing air into the snake’s mouth. In the video, the cop can be seen smiling after the reptile regains consciousness.

The video was uploaded on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named Anurag Dwary. “A video from Narmadapuram has gone viral where a police constable is giving CPR to a snake that had fallen unconscious after being drenched in pesticide laced toxic water,” he wrote in the caption.

Watch The Video Here

The constable in question is Atul Sharma, a self-taught snake rescuer who acquired his skills by watching the Discovery Channel. Atul is receiving praise in the comments section for his dedicated efforts.

One user, identified as ‘X’, commented, “OMG… Mr. Sharma… The compassion of Indian society even extends to snakes. Wonderful.”

Another individual expressed, “My Goodness. Such love and care for nature and its inhabitants. God bless him. Some may perceive it as foolishness… but they need to change their perspective.”

The third user praised the cop by writing ‘bravo’.

“the policeman did a good job,” said a user.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.