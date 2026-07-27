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Watch: Mumbai cop becomes Gen Z’s ‘pookie’ during CJP protest; cute reaction goes viral, Internet reacts

A Maharashtra Police constable, Vinod Kalukhe, went viral. A content creator, Nidhi Pawar, made a short video in which she captures Maharashtra Police Constable Vinod Kalukhe's cute reactions.

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Updated: July 27, 2026, 11:40 AM IST
Watch: Mumbai cop becomes Gen Z's 'pookie' during CJP protest; cute reaction goes viral, Internet reacts

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has significantly emerged as one of the most talked-about student-led movements in the country. This draws widespread public attention through its protests against alleged irregularities in competitive examinations. What began as a campaign demanding accountability over paper leaks and examination reforms has now evolved into a nationwide movement. Meanwhile, several people during the protest have gone viral. Funny and humorous memes flooded across social media platforms. Several individuals also gained popularity during this long protest.

Watch: Mumbai cop becomes Gen Z’s ‘pookie’ during CJP protest

During the protest, a Maharashtra Police constable, Vinod Kalukhe, went viral. A content creator, Nidhi Pawar, made a short video in which she captures Maharashtra Police Constable Vinod Kalukhe’s cute reactions. The officer was seen blushing in the short clip. And the Internet could not keep calm. Netizens have termed him ‘pookie’. The word pookie is one of the popular terms used by Gen Z. “Pookie” is an affectionate nickname used to refer to someone you care about. It doesn’t have a fixed dictionary meaning but is commonly used as a term of endearment.

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In the clip, the content creator walks up to the police officer, who is seated inside his vehicle, and shows him an old reel featuring the officer alongside another content creator, Shreya Chadda. As soon as the officer recognizes the video, his reaction steals the spotlight. He breaks into a wide smile, blushes visibly, and appears shy and slightly embarrassed, prompting laughter from those around him. The candid moment, capturing the officer’s genuine and heartwarming response, has since won over social media users, with many praising his humble and wholesome demeanor.

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About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Chief Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in br ... Read More

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